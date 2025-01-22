Waaree Energies Begins US Solar Module Production
Waaree Energies has initiated commercial production of solar modules at its new manufacturing facility in Brookshire, Texas. This move marks the first time an Indian renewable energy company has established such a facility in the U.S. Waaree plans to expand its production capacity to 3 GW.
Waaree Energies has launched the commercial production of solar modules in the United States, marking a significant milestone for Indian renewable energy firms. The newly opened facility is located in Brookshire, Texas.
This makes Waaree Energies the first Indian company to establish a photovoltaic module manufacturing plant in the U.S., setting a precedent for the industry's international expansion. The facility, initially capable of producing 1.6 gigawatts (GW) of solar modules, is poised for further growth.
Plans are already underway to increase production capacity to 3 GW, according to a recent exchange filing from the company. This expansion reflects Waaree Energies' ambition to strengthen its foothold in the growing solar energy market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
