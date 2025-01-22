Tragedy on the Tracks: Jalgaon Train Collision Claims 11 Lives

In a tragic incident on the railway tracks of Jalgaon, Maharashtra, the death toll has now reached 11, with six additional passengers suffering injuries. The accident occurred when the Karnataka Express collided with passengers of the Pushpak Express. A senior official confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Initial reports suggest that the passengers disembarked from their train due to smoke or a suspected fire on the Pushpak Express. While these passengers found themselves on the adjacent tracks, the Karnataka Express arrived, leading to the devastating collision.

According to Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam, "Eight ambulances and multiple railway rescue units were promptly dispatched to the site. The District Collector and DRM are actively engaged, providing all necessary support." Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Maheswar Reddy informed that among the injured, no one is in a critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)