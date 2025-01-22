Devotees Flock to Prayagraj for Ganga Sandhya Aarti Amidst Cabinet Announcements

A massive congregation of devotees assembled at Ramghat in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, as the sun dipped below the horizon on Wednesday evening. They gathered to partake in the 'Sandhya Aarti,' a revered ritual dedicated to the sanctified waters of the Ganga River. The ceremony, executed by a troupe of priests, pays homage to the river at dusk, venerating its spiritual essence.

Amid the tranquil ambiance, priests wielded large oil lamps, orchestrating graceful, synchronized motions alongside the chanting of hymns and mantras, thus crafting an enchantingly spiritual milieu. Both devotees and visitors immersed themselves in this celestial rite, engaging in prayer and conveying their profound devotion and gratitude to the Ganga.

The solemn ritual, emblematic of respect and rich cultural heritage, concurrently unfolded at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya. Earlier, the emblematic Uttar Pradesh cabinet meeting transpired at Maha Kumbh Mela, where it was acknowledged that individuals from various religious and social strata supported the conglomeration. Addressing ANI, Ansari remarked on the unity from diverse religious and social backgrounds, emphasizing progress and development as primary goals.

Subsequently, the cabinet declared pivotal proposals and schemes for state advancement. Post-meeting, CM Yogi Adityanath revealed plans to inaugurate medical colleges in Hathras, Kasganj, and Baghpat, alongside 62 Industrial Training Institutes and 5 Innovation and Training Centers across the state.

Additionally, plans to rejuvenate the Uttar Pradesh Aerospace, Defence, and employment policy came to light. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya affirmed preparations for the 2031 Ardha Kumbh had commenced. Present at the spiritual congregation alongside CM Yogi were Deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brajesh Pathak, and other cabinet ministers.

In his words to ANI, Maurya highlighted the major decisions made at Prayagraj Mahakumbh, signifying preparatory strides for Mahakumbh 2025. He also addressed the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's remarks regarding the cabinet meeting, suggesting that Yadav needed to dispel his current mindset. Maurya expressed hopes for Maa Ganga's blessings to aid in this transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)