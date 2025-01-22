Left Menu

Norway and Poland Forge Strategic Energy Partnership

Norway and Poland have announced their intention to form a strategic partnership focused on energy. Following a meeting in Oslo, the countries' leaders highlighted the importance of this partnership for security, trade, and industrial cooperation. The collaboration is set to be facilitated by experts from both nations.

Norway and Poland are set to establish a strategic partnership focused on energy, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere announced at a press conference. The announcement followed a crucial meeting with Poland's head in Oslo on Wednesday.

Stoere emphasized the significance of this collaboration for security, trade, and industrial cooperation. He stated that officials from both countries would work to formalize the agreement. Currently, Norway, though not a member of the EU, exports gas to Poland through the Baltic Pipe.

This strategic partnership aims to strengthen ties and enhance the existing energy trade between Norway and Poland, paving the way for increased cooperation in the energy sector.

