Norway and Poland Forge Strategic Energy Partnership

Norway and Poland are set to establish a strategic partnership focused on energy, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere announced at a press conference. The announcement followed a crucial meeting with Poland's head in Oslo on Wednesday.

Stoere emphasized the significance of this collaboration for security, trade, and industrial cooperation. He stated that officials from both countries would work to formalize the agreement. Currently, Norway, though not a member of the EU, exports gas to Poland through the Baltic Pipe.

This strategic partnership aims to strengthen ties and enhance the existing energy trade between Norway and Poland, paving the way for increased cooperation in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)