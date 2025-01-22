Maharashtra Ministers Address Resentment Over Guardian Minister Appointments
Maharashtra's government is responding to sporadic dissatisfaction over recent guardian minister appointments. Sanjay Shirsat assured that tensions are minimal, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address concerns upon returning from Davos. New appointments aim to enhance governance and development across districts.
In Maharashtra, state authorities are addressing sporadic dissatisfaction regarding the appointment of guardian ministers across various districts. In a statement on Wednesday, State Minister Sanjay Shirsat acknowledged isolated incidents of discontent but insisted that there is no significant tension within the Mahayuti alliance.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to tackle these concerns after returning from his ongoing trip to Davos, Shirsat confirmed, asserting that the government remains united despite these instances. The recent appointments, including Fadnavis himself as the guardian minister of the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district, are part of a broader strategy aimed at fostering development and governance.
This initiative includes the assignment of ministers to all 36 districts in Maharashtra, tasked with promoting local development and addressing community issues. Among the appointments, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde is set to oversee Thane and Mumbai city, while NCP chief Ajit Pawar will manage Beed and Pune districts. These measures are anticipated to bolster the state's administrative efforts and growth.
