Left Menu

Maharashtra Ministers Address Resentment Over Guardian Minister Appointments

Maharashtra's government is responding to sporadic dissatisfaction over recent guardian minister appointments. Sanjay Shirsat assured that tensions are minimal, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will address concerns upon returning from Davos. New appointments aim to enhance governance and development across districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:20 IST
Maharashtra Ministers Address Resentment Over Guardian Minister Appointments
Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra, state authorities are addressing sporadic dissatisfaction regarding the appointment of guardian ministers across various districts. In a statement on Wednesday, State Minister Sanjay Shirsat acknowledged isolated incidents of discontent but insisted that there is no significant tension within the Mahayuti alliance.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to tackle these concerns after returning from his ongoing trip to Davos, Shirsat confirmed, asserting that the government remains united despite these instances. The recent appointments, including Fadnavis himself as the guardian minister of the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district, are part of a broader strategy aimed at fostering development and governance.

This initiative includes the assignment of ministers to all 36 districts in Maharashtra, tasked with promoting local development and addressing community issues. Among the appointments, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde is set to oversee Thane and Mumbai city, while NCP chief Ajit Pawar will manage Beed and Pune districts. These measures are anticipated to bolster the state's administrative efforts and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025