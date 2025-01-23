Asia Markets Surge on China’s Stock Revival Plan
Asian shares rose, driven by a significant boost in Chinese stocks, following Beijing's strategic measures to reinforce its waning stock market. Simultaneously, investors worldwide are monitoring U.S. President Trump's fiscal ambitions, as he debates tariffs on Chinese and European imports.
Asian stock markets witnessed a significant upsurge on Thursday, spurred by a sharp increase in China's shares after Beijing laid out strategies to bolster its faltering stock market.
Chinese indices saw substantial gains following the government's announcement of directing state-owned insurers to channel billions annually into the stock market. Despite this, tariffs remain a looming concern as U.S. President Trump hinted at potential duties on imports from China and Europe, fostering caution among global investors.
Market volatility is further exacerbated by currency fluctuations and unpredictable trade policies. As investors navigate these uncertain waters, both global and regional markets are adjusting to the economic tremors instigated by the evolving international trade landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
