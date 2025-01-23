Left Menu

Asia Markets Surge on China’s Stock Revival Plan

Asian shares rose, driven by a significant boost in Chinese stocks, following Beijing's strategic measures to reinforce its waning stock market. Simultaneously, investors worldwide are monitoring U.S. President Trump's fiscal ambitions, as he debates tariffs on Chinese and European imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 08:06 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 08:06 IST
Asia Markets Surge on China’s Stock Revival Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stock markets witnessed a significant upsurge on Thursday, spurred by a sharp increase in China's shares after Beijing laid out strategies to bolster its faltering stock market.

Chinese indices saw substantial gains following the government's announcement of directing state-owned insurers to channel billions annually into the stock market. Despite this, tariffs remain a looming concern as U.S. President Trump hinted at potential duties on imports from China and Europe, fostering caution among global investors.

Market volatility is further exacerbated by currency fluctuations and unpredictable trade policies. As investors navigate these uncertain waters, both global and regional markets are adjusting to the economic tremors instigated by the evolving international trade landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulatory Sandboxes: Accelerating Digital Health Innovation and Ensuring Patient Safety

The Role of Technology Markets in Driving Innovation Across European Industries

A Digital Health Revolution: Ayushman Bharat’s Road to Universal Health Coverage

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025