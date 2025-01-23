Afghan National Convicted for False Identity in Mumbai

An Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in Mumbai has convicted an Afghan national for residing in India under a fraudulent identity. The individual, Habibullah Prang, a 38-year-old from Tamer Zurmat District, Pakita Province, Afghanistan, was found guilty of using forged documents since 2007 to live in Wadala, Mumbai.

The court sentenced Prang to an 11-month prison term, levied a fine of Rs 8,000, and ordered his deportation to Afghanistan. The Crime Branch, Mumbai, Unit-5, had charged Prang with forgery, document falsification, and violation of foreigner registration rules under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Passport Act, and Foreigners Act.

Upon receiving confidential intelligence, Crime Branch officials raided Prang's residence, uncovering his assumed identity as "Zaheer Ali Khan." Under this alias, he had managed to secure a PAN card and driving license. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)