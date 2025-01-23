Left Menu

Afghan National Convicted for False Identity in Mumbai

A Mumbai court found Afghan national Habibullah Prang, living under a false identity, guilty of forgery. Sentenced to 11 months in prison, he faces deportation and a fine. Crime Branch had charged him with using forged documents to reside in India illegally since 2007.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:52 IST
Afghan National Convicted for False Identity in Mumbai
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court in Mumbai has convicted an Afghan national for residing in India under a fraudulent identity. The individual, Habibullah Prang, a 38-year-old from Tamer Zurmat District, Pakita Province, Afghanistan, was found guilty of using forged documents since 2007 to live in Wadala, Mumbai.

The court sentenced Prang to an 11-month prison term, levied a fine of Rs 8,000, and ordered his deportation to Afghanistan. The Crime Branch, Mumbai, Unit-5, had charged Prang with forgery, document falsification, and violation of foreigner registration rules under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Passport Act, and Foreigners Act.

Upon receiving confidential intelligence, Crime Branch officials raided Prang's residence, uncovering his assumed identity as "Zaheer Ali Khan." Under this alias, he had managed to secure a PAN card and driving license. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025