Mystery Illness Sparks Investigation as New Bridge Connects Rajouri

Union Minister Jitendra Singh revealed on Wednesday that initial tests have shown no infection, virus, or bacteria in the mysterious illness affecting Rajouri, as determined by a CSIR toxicology laboratory in Lucknow. Instead, findings suggest a toxin is involved, with further analysis underway to confirm these preliminary results.

The illness, which remains unidentified, has reportedly claimed the lives of 17 individuals and affected 38 others since early December 2024. However, the health department has refrained from declaring a public health emergency. Singh assured that a series of toxins are being tested to uncover any foul play behind the deaths.

JK Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who visited the affected area, emphasized that no bacterial or viral causes were found through tests. Authorities are collaborating to identify the real cause behind these deaths, with police and central government teams conducting thorough investigations into the matter.

Amid this crisis, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh inaugurated the newly constructed Nora Bridge in Basantpur, highlighting Prime Minister Modi's efforts to enhance connectivity in hilly regions. The bridge aims to improve travel and boost tourism by linking Billawar with Kathua, benefiting local communities.

The construction of the bridge, estimated at Rs 17 crores, is part of a larger development plan, including a Rs 30,000 crore project for the Chattergala tunnel. This project is set to provide an alternative route to Kathua district, potentially transforming the region's access and economy.

