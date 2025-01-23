Global Stocks Stumble Amidst AI Investment Buzz

Global stocks took a downturn on Thursday, ending a rally driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's recent AI infrastructure investment announcement. While initial enthusiasm had bolstered markets, European and U.S. stock futures pointed to a negative opening, indicating waning excitement.

President Trump's proposed $500 billion AI infrastructure investment, involving giants like Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank, initially spurred global markets, buoyed further by positive earnings results. However, concerns over tariff plans have begun to overshadow these developments, causing fluctuations in European and Asian stocks.

China's countermeasures, including significant investment from state-owned insurers, provided a boost to its markets, albeit temporarily. With tariffs looming, currencies showed little movement, and commodities like oil and gold remained largely steady, leaving investors cautious about future economic impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)