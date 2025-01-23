Trapped in Toxicity: The Struggle of Kosovo's Coal Communities

Shemsi Gara spent three decades operating a giant digger in a coal mine in Kosovo, inhaling toxic dust that eventually led to a fatal lung cancer diagnosis. His story highlights the severe pollution crisis affecting the Western Balkans, exacerbated by outdated coal plants and economic hardships.

Pollution levels remain alarmingly high in this region, posing significant health risks and threatening these countries' efforts to join the European Union, which enforces strict emissions standards. While EU nations have significantly reduced greenhouse gas emissions, Western Balkan states struggle to make similar progress due to financial constraints.

In Kosovo, where a significant portion of energy is derived from coal, the transition to renewable sources presents a daunting financial challenge, estimated to cost 4.5 billion euros. This ongoing pollution crisis has resulted in high mortality rates attributed to ambient air quality and poses a pressing call for policy change and resource allocation.

(With inputs from agencies.)