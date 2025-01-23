Left Menu

Italy's Nuclear Renaissance: Aiming for a Sustainable Energy Future

Italy is planning to reintroduce nuclear power by 2027, after a decades-long ban. The government aims to use advanced nuclear technologies to complement renewable energy, helping decarbonize industries. The move could save the economy billions in decarbonization costs, with nuclear power potentially comprising up to 22% of Italy's energy mix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:39 IST
Italy's Nuclear Renaissance: Aiming for a Sustainable Energy Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy is setting its sights on a nuclear comeback, aiming for a return to nuclear power by 2027 after a nearly 40-year absence. The country's Energy Minister, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, has revealed plans to draft new regulations that would lift the longstanding prohibition on nuclear energy, as cited in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore.

The initiative is a key component of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's strategy to tackle the environmental challenges posed by the nation's heavy industries, such as steel and tile manufacturing. Embracing small and advanced modular reactors, Italy seeks to integrate nuclear power into its energy mix, alongside renewables, ensuring a balanced and sustainable future.

Enel, alongside energy giants like Eni and future collaborations with Westinghouse and EDF, is positioning itself to lead this national effort. The anticipated reintroduction aims to make nuclear power a vital element of Italy's climate and energy strategy, potentially representing up to 22% of the nation's energy portfolio by mid-century.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025