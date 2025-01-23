Italy's Nuclear Renaissance: Aiming for a Sustainable Energy Future

Italy is setting its sights on a nuclear comeback, aiming for a return to nuclear power by 2027 after a nearly 40-year absence. The country's Energy Minister, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, has revealed plans to draft new regulations that would lift the longstanding prohibition on nuclear energy, as cited in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore.

The initiative is a key component of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's strategy to tackle the environmental challenges posed by the nation's heavy industries, such as steel and tile manufacturing. Embracing small and advanced modular reactors, Italy seeks to integrate nuclear power into its energy mix, alongside renewables, ensuring a balanced and sustainable future.

Enel, alongside energy giants like Eni and future collaborations with Westinghouse and EDF, is positioning itself to lead this national effort. The anticipated reintroduction aims to make nuclear power a vital element of Italy's climate and energy strategy, potentially representing up to 22% of the nation's energy portfolio by mid-century.

(With inputs from agencies.)