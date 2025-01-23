Adani Energy Solutions' Power Surge: Profits Soar and New Ventures Shine

Adani Energy Solutions has reported a significant 80% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 625.30 crore in the December quarter, attributed to increased revenues.

The company's income grew to Rs 6,000.39 crore from Rs 4,824.42 crore a year earlier, as outlined in their BSE filing.

Kandarp Patel, the CEO, highlighted new project wins bolstering their market stance, and reaffirmed robust financial performance amid a strong order book and expanding transmission network.

