Adani Energy Solutions' Power Surge: Profits Soar and New Ventures Shine
Adani Energy Solutions reported an 80% increase in net profit to Rs 625.30 crore in Q3 2023, driven by higher revenues and strategic project wins. The company's expanded presence in power transmission and smart metering positions it as India's leading private transmission player. Key projects are boosting growth prospects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Adani Energy Solutions has reported a significant 80% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 625.30 crore in the December quarter, attributed to increased revenues.
The company's income grew to Rs 6,000.39 crore from Rs 4,824.42 crore a year earlier, as outlined in their BSE filing.
Kandarp Patel, the CEO, highlighted new project wins bolstering their market stance, and reaffirmed robust financial performance amid a strong order book and expanding transmission network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Adani
- Energy
- Profit
- Transmission
- Smart Metering
- Project Wins
- Revenue
- Rise
- Mumbai
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Revenue Crackdown: Legal Action Against Major Defaulters in Dehradun
Tuhin Kanta Pandey Appointed New Revenue Secretary in Major Bureaucratic Shake-Up
Tuhin Kanta Pandey Takes Charge as Revenue Secretary in Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
Tuhin Kanta Pandey Takes Charge as Revenue Secretary with Dual Role
IREDA's Green Surge: A Powerful Leap in Profits and Revenue