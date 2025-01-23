Left Menu

Spectacular Skies: IAF's Breathtaking Flypast Rehearsal for Republic Day

The Indian Air Force's flypast rehearsal captivated audiences as they eagerly anticipate Republic Day. A total of 47 aircraft will participate in this year's celebration featuring cultural diversity and military prowess, highlighted by the presence of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:10 IST
IAF's fly past, during full dress rehearsal for Republic Day. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force left audiences spellbound during a full dress rehearsal ahead of the 76th Republic Day celebrations. The thrilling flypast, involving 47 aircraft, echoed across the skies as jets roared by in preparation for the event.

This year's aerial display will include the Sukhoi Su-30 MKI, Rafale fighters, Dornier transport aircraft, Mi-17 transport helicopters, and Apache attack helicopters. The flypast will be showcased after the national anthem and the unveiling of the official logo commemorating the 75th year since the Indian Constitution's enactment. Before the aerial spectacle, 31 tableaux representing various states, union territories, and central ministries will highlight the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas.'

The Republic Day Parade 2025 promises to be a remarkable celebration of India's cultural diversity and military prowess. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace the occasion as the chief guest, with a 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band from Indonesia also participating. The event will commence on January 26, 2025, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, followed by a ceremonial march past led by President at Kartavya Path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

