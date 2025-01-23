Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress Over IAS Officer's Reinstatement Amid Corruption Charges

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Congress for reinstating IAS officer Pooja Singhal, linked to a money laundering case in Jharkhand. He challenged Congress and Rahul Gandhi for their role in the decision, demanding accountability amidst ongoing corruption allegations and upcoming Delhi elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:52 IST
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday accused Congress, a critical ally in the Jharkhand government, of lacking accountability following the reinstatement of IAS officer Pooja Singhal. Singhal, recently released on bail, faces charges of money laundering. Prasad specifically questioned Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for their involvement in the contentious reinstatement.

Prasad took aim at Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of making public appearances with the Constitution in hand while failing to address significant issues like Singhal's case. Detailing the allegations, Prasad highlighted that Singhal had previously been arrested for corruption, with substantial amounts of money seized from her accounts. Despite ongoing trials and a registered PMLA case, her suspension has been revoked.

The BJP leader condemned the decision made by the Jharkhand government, where Congress holds a stake, and insisted that they owe the public an explanation. He criticized Rahul Gandhi once more, calling his symbolic actions into question. The timing of this controversy coincides with a vigorous election campaign in Delhi, with polls scheduled for February 5 and vote counting on February 8 (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)

