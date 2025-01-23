Unveiling History: Tamil Nadu's Iron Age Legacy Declared

In a compelling reflection on India's storied past, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday commended the nation's heritage for continually inspiring global admiration. His remarks came after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's bold declaration that the advent of the Iron Age originated on Tamil soil.

Through a social media post, Gandhi heralded recent archaeological findings from prestigious institutions confirming iron usage in Tamil Nadu over 5,300 years ago. These discoveries underscore early advancements in the region during the Iron Age, a time marked by India's innovative spirit and unity, he suggested.

Chief Minister Stalin further elaborated, asserting that what ancient Tamil literature posited is now backed by scientific history, courtesy of the Dravidian model of governance. Additionally, he unveiled plans for a Rs 17.10 crore open-air museum showcasing Sangam Age treasures and launched a virtual tourism website for greater accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)