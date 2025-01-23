NHPC and APGENCO Join Forces for Renewable Energy

State-owned NHPC has teamed up with Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGENCO) to establish a joint venture for renewable energy projects.

The newly formed entity, APGENCO NHPC Green Energy Limited, was officially incorporated on January 23, as disclosed in a filing.

The joint venture, with equal equity participation from NHPC and APGENCO, will focus on the efficient development of pumped storage hydro power and various renewable energy projects. Initially, five key projects have been identified for implementation, with future projects to be pursued as agreed.

