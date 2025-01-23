Left Menu

High-Stakes Dialogue: Trump and Bukele's Strategic Discussion

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump will have a conversation with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele. The call, scheduled at 3 p.m. (2000 GMT), is aimed at discussing important regional and bilateral issues. Further details on the agenda have not been disclosed by the White House.

In a notable diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to engage in a phone conversation with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele.

Scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m. (2000 GMT), this call symbolizes a critical exchange between the leaders of two nations with vested regional interests.

While the White House has not revealed specifics about the agenda, such discussions typically cover a range of bilateral matters, promising to be significant for U.S.-El Salvador relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

