High-Stakes Dialogue: Trump and Bukele's Strategic Discussion
On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump will have a conversation with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele. The call, scheduled at 3 p.m. (2000 GMT), is aimed at discussing important regional and bilateral issues. Further details on the agenda have not been disclosed by the White House.
In a notable diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to engage in a phone conversation with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele.
Scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m. (2000 GMT), this call symbolizes a critical exchange between the leaders of two nations with vested regional interests.
While the White House has not revealed specifics about the agenda, such discussions typically cover a range of bilateral matters, promising to be significant for U.S.-El Salvador relations.
