High-Stakes Dialogue: Trump and Bukele's Strategic Discussion

In a notable diplomatic development, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to engage in a phone conversation with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele.

Scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m. (2000 GMT), this call symbolizes a critical exchange between the leaders of two nations with vested regional interests.

While the White House has not revealed specifics about the agenda, such discussions typically cover a range of bilateral matters, promising to be significant for U.S.-El Salvador relations.

