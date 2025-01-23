Bettiah District Officer Raided, BPSC Controversy Intensifies
The Vigilance Department raided the residence of Bettiah's District Education Officer, Rajnikant Praveen, over disproportionate assets. Meanwhile, the BPSC controversy deepens as educator Guru Rahman attempts self-harm, demanding a re-examination amid paper leak allegations. The case progresses in court as protests gain political attention.
- Country:
- India
The Vigilance Department has conducted a raid at the residence of Rajnikant Praveen, the District Education Officer of Bettiah, over a disproportionate assets case, officials confirmed. Praveen, serving since 2005, allegedly accumulated assets beyond his known income sources.
The department claims Praveen's assets, totaling approximately Rs 1,87,23,625, result from a criminal conspiracy. Concurrently, the BPSC controversy intensified as educator Guru Rahman attempted self-harm in solidarity with protesting students, demanding a re-examination of the contentious 70th BPSC exam.
Rahman also addressed a letter to key political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating action against BPSC Chairman Ravi Parmar. The case, gaining political traction with figures like Rahul Gandhi, awaits a High Court hearing on January 31 while Rahman urges authorities to delay exam result publication.
(With inputs from agencies.)
