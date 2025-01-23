Bettiah District Officer Raided, BPSC Controversy Intensifies

The Vigilance Department has conducted a raid at the residence of Rajnikant Praveen, the District Education Officer of Bettiah, over a disproportionate assets case, officials confirmed. Praveen, serving since 2005, allegedly accumulated assets beyond his known income sources.

The department claims Praveen's assets, totaling approximately Rs 1,87,23,625, result from a criminal conspiracy. Concurrently, the BPSC controversy intensified as educator Guru Rahman attempted self-harm in solidarity with protesting students, demanding a re-examination of the contentious 70th BPSC exam.

Rahman also addressed a letter to key political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating action against BPSC Chairman Ravi Parmar. The case, gaining political traction with figures like Rahul Gandhi, awaits a High Court hearing on January 31 while Rahman urges authorities to delay exam result publication.

(With inputs from agencies.)