Left Menu

Bettiah District Officer Raided, BPSC Controversy Intensifies

The Vigilance Department raided the residence of Bettiah's District Education Officer, Rajnikant Praveen, over disproportionate assets. Meanwhile, the BPSC controversy deepens as educator Guru Rahman attempts self-harm, demanding a re-examination amid paper leak allegations. The case progresses in court as protests gain political attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:08 IST
Bettiah District Officer Raided, BPSC Controversy Intensifies
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vigilance Department has conducted a raid at the residence of Rajnikant Praveen, the District Education Officer of Bettiah, over a disproportionate assets case, officials confirmed. Praveen, serving since 2005, allegedly accumulated assets beyond his known income sources.

The department claims Praveen's assets, totaling approximately Rs 1,87,23,625, result from a criminal conspiracy. Concurrently, the BPSC controversy intensified as educator Guru Rahman attempted self-harm in solidarity with protesting students, demanding a re-examination of the contentious 70th BPSC exam.

Rahman also addressed a letter to key political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating action against BPSC Chairman Ravi Parmar. The case, gaining political traction with figures like Rahul Gandhi, awaits a High Court hearing on January 31 while Rahman urges authorities to delay exam result publication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025