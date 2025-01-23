Karnataka to Bolster Electric Workforce with 3,000 New Linemen
Karnataka plans to recruit 3,000 linemen by April 2025 to mitigate worker shortages and ensure reliable electricity supply. Energy Minister K J George emphasized the urgency of repairing transformers and resolving supply issues. The decision follows community concerns and increasing demand peaking at 17,000 megawatts.
Updated: 23-01-2025 22:22 IST
Karnataka's Energy Minister K J George has announced the state's plan to hire 3,000 linemen by April 2025, aiming to address a critical workforce shortage.
This recruitment drive seeks to enhance the reliability of the electricity supply across the state, amid rising demand estimated between 16,000 and 17,000 megawatts.
The minister underscored the importance of prompt repairs to key infrastructure like transformers, especially those servicing agricultural needs, and called on officials to coordinate closely with local representatives to solve power-related issues swiftly.
