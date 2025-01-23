Heightened Security in Kulgam Ahead of 76th Republic Day Celebrations

Security measures have been significantly increased in the Kulgam district as India prepares for its 76th Republic Day celebrations. Authorities have established vehicle checks, nakas, and mobile vehicle checkpoints along National Highway NH-44 near Qazigund to enhance vigilance. Law enforcement, including police and CRPF personnel, have been strategically deployed to maintain safety.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, VK Birdi, emphasized the importance of the Republic Day function, noting the deployment of a robust security framework throughout Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted that measures, especially in Srinagar, have been tightened to ensure public safety during the celebrations scheduled for January 26th.

The upcoming Republic Day Parade 2025 will be a display of India's cultural richness and military might, marking 75 years since the enactment of the Indian Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commence the event by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, followed by a ceremonial parade overseen by the President at Kartavya Path. A unique cultural performance featuring 300 artists will prelude the march past, which includes Indian and Indonesian contingents.

(With inputs from agencies.)