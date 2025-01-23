Left Menu

Northeast Livestock Sector Set for Transformative Boost

Union Animal Husbandry Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh detailed initiatives to boost livestock production in the Northeast, emphasizing self-sufficiency. Projects worth crores aim to enhance dairy and egg production. The government plans Rs 250 crore aid, with private investment expected to expand infrastructure and foster a cooperative network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:54 IST
Northeast Livestock Sector Set for Transformative Boost
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing concern over production levels, Union Animal Husbandry Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh underscored the need for achieving self-sufficiency in the livestock sector in the Northeastern region. Speaking at a conclave in Shillong, Singh announced projects valued at crores to enhance milk and egg production.

The Centre's initiative includes a financial aid plan of Rs 250 crore to expand dairy infrastructure, increasing capacity from 1.5 lakh litres to 3.5 lakh litres per day. Emphasizing a public-private partnership approach, Singh encouraged state governments to streamline investment procedures.

Various private entities proposed Rs 700 crore investments into the sector. The minister also introduced 15 entrepreneurship projects and announced plans for a Regional Semen Production Lab and Goat Semen Bank. Further efforts focus on extensive cooperative formation across Arunachal Pradesh and other states in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025