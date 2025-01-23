Northeast Livestock Sector Set for Transformative Boost

Expressing concern over production levels, Union Animal Husbandry Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh underscored the need for achieving self-sufficiency in the livestock sector in the Northeastern region. Speaking at a conclave in Shillong, Singh announced projects valued at crores to enhance milk and egg production.

The Centre's initiative includes a financial aid plan of Rs 250 crore to expand dairy infrastructure, increasing capacity from 1.5 lakh litres to 3.5 lakh litres per day. Emphasizing a public-private partnership approach, Singh encouraged state governments to streamline investment procedures.

Various private entities proposed Rs 700 crore investments into the sector. The minister also introduced 15 entrepreneurship projects and announced plans for a Regional Semen Production Lab and Goat Semen Bank. Further efforts focus on extensive cooperative formation across Arunachal Pradesh and other states in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)