Union Home Minister Unveils Rs 651 Crore Projects in Ahmedabad

Union Home Amit Shah inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 37 projects worth Rs 651 crores in Ahmedabad. Celebrating Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, the event highlighted significant urban development plans, new drainage and water solutions, and the Mahakumbh spiritual gathering organization in Allahabad-Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:57 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Pic/ @AmitShah). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant boost to local infrastructure, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 37 public welfare projects in Ahmedabad, valued at Rs 651 crores. Thursday's event saw the participation of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel, and Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma.

The projects, spread across Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, and Gandhinagar constituencies, include infrastructure dedicated to drainage, water, roads, and urban development. Marking the occasion on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Shah reiterated his commitment to progress in areas that have elected him repeatedly.

Shah highlighted the permanent solutions in store for the Chandrabhaga Canal area and unveiled plans for an amusement park. He further urged citizens to embrace sustainable initiatives like percolating wells and solar rooftops. The projects, supported by state and local funds, align with the government's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' and enhanced urban living.

(With inputs from agencies.)

