Union Home Minister Unveils Rs 651 Crore Projects in Ahmedabad

In a significant boost to local infrastructure, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 37 public welfare projects in Ahmedabad, valued at Rs 651 crores. Thursday's event saw the participation of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel, and Minister of State Jagdish Vishwakarma.

The projects, spread across Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, and Gandhinagar constituencies, include infrastructure dedicated to drainage, water, roads, and urban development. Marking the occasion on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Shah reiterated his commitment to progress in areas that have elected him repeatedly.

Shah highlighted the permanent solutions in store for the Chandrabhaga Canal area and unveiled plans for an amusement park. He further urged citizens to embrace sustainable initiatives like percolating wells and solar rooftops. The projects, supported by state and local funds, align with the government's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat' and enhanced urban living.

(With inputs from agencies.)