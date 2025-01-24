Left Menu

Gujarat ATS Cracks Down on Drug Operation and Espionage Allegations

A major drug bust by Gujarat's Anti-Terror Squad led to the arrest of five individuals in Anand district, with drugs worth crores seized. Further investigations also unveiled alleged espionage activities involving a local man sharing sensitive information with Pakistani agents.

In a significant operation, the Gujarat Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested five people following a raid on a drug manufacturing unit in the Khambhat area of Anand district. Officials disclosed on Friday that the operation led to the seizure of drugs worth crores of rupees.

The ATS Deputy Inspector General, Sunil Joshi, stated that further inquiries are ongoing. In a related case in November 2024, Gujarat ATS detained a man accused of espionage for allegedly transmitting Coast Guard ship movements to a Pakistani agent, authorities reported.

The suspect, Deepesh Gohel, reportedly received Rs 200 daily from Pakistani agent Sahima, who he met via Facebook seven months prior. Reporting from ATS officials, including SP K Siddharth, confirmed that Gohel had been working in Okha for three years, welding ships, and sharing sensitive information for a total transaction of Rs 42,000, despite knowing its illegality. Charges under sections 61 and 148 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for criminal conspiracy have been filed against the state, confirming his arrest under the espionage case.

