Delhi Youths in Trouble: Bike Incident with AAP MLA's Son Sparks Controversy

In a surprising incident in New Delhi, authorities have registered a case against two individuals for significant traffic violations and misconduct towards police officers. The duo, fined approximately Rs 20,000, violated numerous sections of the Motor Vehicle Act in the Okhla area, during security preparations for Republic Day.

According to police reports, the youths were caught riding a motorcycle with a modified silencer, creating loud disturbances while weaving dangerously through traffic. One of the young men identified himself as the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, suggesting that officers were singling him out due to his father's political stature. The pair resisted showing any form of identification and refused to provide their driving licenses. In an unexpected turn, they contacted Khan, who spoke directly with the Station House Officer, yet the youths departed without revealing their names or addresses.

The police confirmed that a case has been officially lodged and a challan issued. The motorcycle has been impounded as it breached several legal statutes. Officers reported, "During routine patrolling, the individuals were noticed riding from the wrong direction, with excessive noise from the bike's modified silencer, doing zigzag riding." Despite claiming political connections, they misbehaved, insisting on their exemption from the law. Further investigations are ongoing.

