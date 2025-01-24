Left Menu

ED Raids Rock Rajasthan: Former MLA Yadav Under Scrutiny

The Enforcement Directorate intensifies its probe into former MLA Baljeet Singh Yadav, conducting searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan over alleged misuse of MLA funds disguised as school sports equipment supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) ramped up its investigation on Friday against former Independent MLA Baljeet Singh Yadav by conducting searches across nine locations in Rajasthan. The scrutiny comes amidst allegations of embezzling MLA funds under the pretense of providing sports equipment to schools.

Premises raided include those in Jaipur, Dausa, and Rewari, as part of the broader investigation into financial misconduct linked to these supplies. According to ED officials, the raids aim to gather evidence supporting claims of financial misappropriation.

Yadav, previously serving as an Independent MLA from Behror, stands accused of delivering substandard sports equipment to educational institutions while misusing allocated funds. The ED's ongoing action underscores the agency's commitment to unraveling the alleged corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

