ED Raids Rock Rajasthan: Former MLA Yadav Under Scrutiny

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) ramped up its investigation on Friday against former Independent MLA Baljeet Singh Yadav by conducting searches across nine locations in Rajasthan. The scrutiny comes amidst allegations of embezzling MLA funds under the pretense of providing sports equipment to schools.

Premises raided include those in Jaipur, Dausa, and Rewari, as part of the broader investigation into financial misconduct linked to these supplies. According to ED officials, the raids aim to gather evidence supporting claims of financial misappropriation.

Yadav, previously serving as an Independent MLA from Behror, stands accused of delivering substandard sports equipment to educational institutions while misusing allocated funds. The ED's ongoing action underscores the agency's commitment to unraveling the alleged corruption.

