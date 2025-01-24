Bandra Court Extends Custody in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

In a significant development, the Bandra Magistrate Court on Friday decided to extend police custody for the suspect accused of stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The court justified the extension, noting substantial progress in the ongoing investigation and the need to explore other consequential aspects of the case.

The accused, a Bangladeshi national, allegedly stabbed Khan during a burglary attempt at his Bandra residence, leaving the actor with serious injuries that required hospital treatment. Investigators are probing the origins of the weapon used and suspect additional accomplices may be involved.

Authorities are also using facial recognition software to match the accused with CCTV footage, underscoring the necessity of extended custody. Further statements from Khan and his spouse, Kareena Kapoor, are aiding the investigation. Fingerprints found at the scene are expected to provide crucial leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)