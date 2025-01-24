Left Menu

Ordnance Factory Explosion: Four Dead, Rescue Efforts Continue

A devastating blast at an ordnance factory in Bhandara's Jawahar Nagar district has resulted in four fatalities and five injuries. Rescue operations, involving the NDRF and local teams, are ongoing as several individuals remain trapped under collapsed structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:14 IST
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic explosion at an ordnance factory in Bhandara's Jawahar Nagar district, occurring on Friday, has claimed four lives while injuring five others. The District Disaster Management Cell reported the casualties, with many still feared trapped beneath the debris as rescue operations continue.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Chandrashekhar Goswami, Manoj Meshram, Ajay Nagdeve, and the young Ankit Barai, while the injured include N P Vanjari, Sanjay Raut, Rajesh Badwaik, Sunil Kumar Yadav, and Jaideep Banerjee. Earlier in the day, seven individuals were rescued from the site.

According to a post from the District Information Office, ongoing rescue efforts involve the NDRF, SDRF Nagpur, and local teams, with 6-7 more persons reportedly trapped. The NDRF confirmed the explosion occurred at 10.30 am, causing a fire and building collapse, leaving initially 13 people trapped.

(With inputs from agencies.)

