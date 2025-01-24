Vasant Kunj RWA Breaks New Ground with All-Women Leadership

For the first time, Vasant Kunj's Resident Welfare Association (RWA) in Delhi has elected an all-women governing body, marking a major stride toward gender equality.

Anuradha Sharma, the newly appointed president, expressed her commitment to fostering inclusive growth and ensuring diverse voices within the community are heard.

Observer Devinder Nath Pushkarna remarked that this historic decision encourages women to bring meaningful societal changes and represents a monumental step towards empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)