Vasant Kunj RWA Breaks New Ground with All-Women Leadership

Vasant Kunj's Resident Welfare Association in Delhi has made history by electing an all-women governing body for the first time. This move is aimed at empowering women and promoting equality. Anuradha Sharma, the newly elected president, vowed to foster inclusive growth and represent all voices in the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:15 IST
For the first time, Vasant Kunj's Resident Welfare Association (RWA) in Delhi has elected an all-women governing body, marking a major stride toward gender equality.

Anuradha Sharma, the newly appointed president, expressed her commitment to fostering inclusive growth and ensuring diverse voices within the community are heard.

Observer Devinder Nath Pushkarna remarked that this historic decision encourages women to bring meaningful societal changes and represents a monumental step towards empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

