Pride in Leadership: Gujarat Ministers Laud PM Modi's Visionary Impact

Gujarat's Home and Youth Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, has acclaimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, attributing the nation's advancements in sectors such as AI and national security to Modi's forward-thinking strategies. Sanghavi's remarks come amidst acknowledgments of Modi's influence on employment and innovation.

Highlighting Modi's recent visit to Gujarat, Sanghavi described initiatives aimed at transforming underutilized spaces beneath overbridges into vibrant community hubs, supporting local employment and promoting activities for all age groups. Ahmedabad's first such project, costing Rs 3.5 crore, sets a precedent, with plans to implement similar projects in several cities across Gujarat.

In tandem, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a significant development initiative, launching and laying the foundation for 37 public welfare projects in Ahmedabad valued at Rs 651 crore. These projects, located within the Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, and Gandhinagar constituencies, are expected to bolster the region's infrastructure and public services.

(With inputs from agencies.)