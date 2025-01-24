Honoring Karpoori Thakur: A Legacy of Social Justice and Equality

On the occasion of Bharat Ratna Jananayak Karpoori Thakur's 101st birth anniversary, Jan Suraaj party chief Prashant Kishore reiterated Thakur's vision of an egalitarian society. He criticized superficial celebrations, urging genuine commitment to Thakur's ideals which emphasize jobs, political participation, and equitable distribution of education, land, and capital.

Kishore outlined Jan Suraaj's dedication to these principles in Bihar. Alarmingly, he noted that only 10 percent of students clear the 12th standard, with figures plummeting to 3 percent among Dalits. Furthermore, just 1.97 percent obtain government jobs and only 40 percent own land, depicting stark inequality.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paid floral respect to Thakur at the state Assembly in Patna. Accompanied by ministers, Kumar honored Thakur on X, mentioning his relentless pursuit of social justice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also commemorated Thakur, celebrating his lifelong devotion to the people's welfare, a legacy set to inspire future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)