Congress Raises 'Compromise' Concerns on ECI's Independence

On National Voters Day, Congress's Jairam Ramesh accused Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah of undermining the Election Commission's independence and professionalism. Despite the Chief Election Commissioner's defense of EVM reliability, controversy surrounds the recent Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Modi encouraged citizens to vote, highlighting democracy's vibrancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 09:59 IST
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

On National Voters Day, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh voiced significant concerns about the Election Commission of India's autonomy. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of compromising its independence and professionalism amid allegations of partisanship in Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections.

Ramesh's comments on social media highlighted alleged bias in the Election Commission's response to Congress claims, as he questioned its integrity over the past decade. He argued that the commission's operations mock constitutional values and voter dignity, with some decisions now facing Supreme Court scrutiny.

However, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar refuted the claims, affirming the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines. He emphasized judicial support for EVMs, dismissing tampering allegations as unfounded. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi greeted citizens on National Voters Day, advocating for active voter participation to uphold India's democratic legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

