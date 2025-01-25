Left Menu

Spiritual Unity at Mahakumbh: Devotees Flock to Prayagraj's Sacred Waters

At the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, over 10.80 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, with visitors spanning across continents, including Russia and Ukraine, fostering spiritual unity. The state anticipates over 45 crore visitors during this mega event, underlining its global spiritual appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-01-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 10:40 IST
Spiritual Unity at Mahakumbh: Devotees Flock to Prayagraj's Sacred Waters
Visuals from the aarti at Triveni Sangam (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Triveni Sangam at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj became a site of profound spiritual activity on Saturday morning as aarti was performed amidst a gathering of thousands. Footage captured devotees immersing themselves in prayerful reverence, while priests, holding lighted oil lamps, presided over the ceremony.

According to a state government release, an influx of over 48.76 lakh devotees was recorded on January 24, leading up to 8 pm. The Mahakumbh event, showcasing a spiritual fervor unparalleled in recent times, has already seen more than 102 million devotees take the revered snan at the holy Sangam. By Friday at 8 pm, that number escalated to 10.80 crore.

This grand congregation continues to surpass expectations with a projected footfall of over 45 crore visitors. Thursday's milestone of 10 crore bathers further cements the event's significance. Among the attendees were devotees from Russia and Ukraine, regions enveloped in conflict for nearly three years, promoting a message of spiritual solidarity.

As night descended, a mystic aura enveloped Prayagraj, as the assembled devotees sang 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna' in the biting cold. A Russian devotee, part of the peaceful gathering, emphasized unity, revealing that monks from various nationalities were present. Many international devotees had gathered at the Mahakumbh, continuing the ancient tradition of bathing in the Ganga, believed to be frequented by divine energies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025