Puri District Sees Diarrhoea Cases Decline Amid Contamination Concerns

Authorities in Puri's Kanas district report a decrease in diarrhoea cases, with the situation slowly normalizing after a suspected outbreak caused three deaths. Efforts focus on contaminated water sources, with 12 teams deployed for surveys and 24/7 medical camps operating. Public compliance with water safety measures remains a challenge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 10:44 IST
Nilakanth Mishra, Odisha's Director of Public Health (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Health authorities in Puri's Kanas district have announced a decline in diarrhoea cases, signaling a return to normalcy following an outbreak that resulted in three fatalities. According to Nilakanth Mishra, Odisha's Director of Public Health, one death has been attributed to a viral infection, with investigations ongoing for the other two cases.

Mishra explained that although the number of cases is diminishing daily, full resolution is anticipated shortly. He highlighted the active involvement of 12 teams conducting house-to-house surveys in affected areas, alongside continuous medical camps providing round-the-clock support.

Contaminated water has been identified as the likely source of the outbreak, prompting authorities to promote sterilization of water sources and persuade locals to utilize tanker-supplied water. Despite the challenges in changing habits, Mishra reported significant progress, with over 70 patients treated and discharged, leaving seven currently hospitalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

