Left Menu

Bhopal Police Parade Arrested Criminals in Public Display

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh police have apprehended four criminals with extensive records for assaulting shopkeepers. Following their arrest, a public procession was held where the criminals apologized. This crackdown follows the January 22 incident when they attacked shopkeepers. Authorities are continuing the search for two additional suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 12:21 IST
Bhopal Police Parade Arrested Criminals in Public Display
Accused in police custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking show of law enforcement, the Bhopal Police arrested four notorious criminals, parading them publicly after their involvement in an assault on shopkeepers. The incident occurred on January 22 and spurred outrage within the local community.

Identified as Rohit Kabirpanthi, Asad Khan, Nitin Katyare, and Daksh Bundela, these men boast a record of multiple criminal cases against them. Captured on CCTV creating havoc, they later apologized during the procession, vowing to refrain from future crimes.

The police, aided by mobile tracking, successfully apprehended the culprits, intensifying efforts to find two more involved. The incident marks a significant milestone in maintaining law and order in the state capital, showcasing the police's proactive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025