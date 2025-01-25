Bhopal Police Parade Arrested Criminals in Public Display
In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh police have apprehended four criminals with extensive records for assaulting shopkeepers. Following their arrest, a public procession was held where the criminals apologized. This crackdown follows the January 22 incident when they attacked shopkeepers. Authorities are continuing the search for two additional suspects.
In a striking show of law enforcement, the Bhopal Police arrested four notorious criminals, parading them publicly after their involvement in an assault on shopkeepers. The incident occurred on January 22 and spurred outrage within the local community.
Identified as Rohit Kabirpanthi, Asad Khan, Nitin Katyare, and Daksh Bundela, these men boast a record of multiple criminal cases against them. Captured on CCTV creating havoc, they later apologized during the procession, vowing to refrain from future crimes.
The police, aided by mobile tracking, successfully apprehended the culprits, intensifying efforts to find two more involved. The incident marks a significant milestone in maintaining law and order in the state capital, showcasing the police's proactive measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
