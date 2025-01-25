Left Menu

BSF Seizes Massive Phensedyl Consignment Battling Drug Smuggling in South Bengal

A BSF operation in Nadia district's Naghata area uncovers 62,200 Phensedyl bottles, valued at Rs1.4 crore, hidden in underground tanks. The operation, a joint effort with local police, deals a significant blow to smugglers, highlighting the vigilance of BSF personnel amid ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:26 IST
BSF Seizes Massive Phensedyl Consignment Battling Drug Smuggling in South Bengal
The boxes full of Phensedyl bottles were recovered from these storage tanks. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive crackdown on drug smuggling, the Border Security Force's 32nd Battalion executed a major operation in the Naghata area of Majhdia town, Kishanganj police station limits, Nadia district. The operation unearthed a hidden cache of 62,200 Phensedyl bottles concealed in underground storage tanks, dealing a severe blow to illicit activities in the region. The estimated value of the seized bottles stands at Rs1,40,58,444, marking a significant victory in the ongoing battle against smuggling.

BSF officials reported that on January 24, 2025, at precisely 2:45 PM, personnel from the Border Outpost Tungi initiated a coordinated search operation involving BSF officers, troopers, and local police forces. Their efforts revealed three underground storage tanks, two obscured by dense vegetation and one hidden beneath a structure made of CGI sheets. These tanks harbored boxes filled with Phensedyl bottles, underscoring the sophisticated methods employed by the smugglers.

The substantial seizure astonished officials, exposing the intricate smuggling network operating in the area. The confiscated consignment has been transferred to the appropriate authorities for further legal proceedings. A spokesperson for the BSF South Bengal Frontier lauded the operation, attributing its success to the vigilance, bravery, and dedication of the Border Security Force personnel. Ongoing investigations aim to unravel more details about the smuggling syndicate, potentially leading to broader revelations in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

