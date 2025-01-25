Project Veer Gatha: Inspiring Future Leaders and Celebrating Bravery

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the national winners of the fourth edition of Project Veer Gatha on Saturday, highlighting their significance as the nation's future. Addressing the ceremony, Singh emphasized, "Being selected for 'Project Veer Gatha' is no small feat. You represent the country's future."

Acknowledging the extraordinary talent among the participants, Singh added, "All of you possess the potential to make the nation proud globally. Among the 100 selected winners, 66 are girls, with one participant hailing from Manipur. I wish you all a prosperous future." The Minister applauded the success of Project Veer Gatha, launched in 2021, noting its massive growth in participation from 8 lakh students to over 1.75 crore.

The Super-100 winners, comprising students from various school stages, were celebrated for their achievements and awarded Rs.10,000 each. They will also receive the honor of attending the 2025 Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path. This initiative, a collaboration between the Defence and Education Ministries, is part of the Republic Day 2025 celebrations. It attracted 1.76 crore students from 2.31 lakh schools across India, focusing on the valor of Gallantry Award recipients and freedom fighters.

Launched as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Veer Gatha inspires students nationwide by fostering patriotism and civic values. The current edition encouraged creativity through essays on role models and historical themes, leading to 4,029 top local submissions for national evaluation. Besides national laureates, state and district winners will also be acknowledged.

