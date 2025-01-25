Pioneering Solar Park: Maharashtra's Green Energy Leap
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) is developing Maharashtra’s first solar park, promoting India's transition to renewable energy. The 1.2 GW park in Solapur will use advanced solar technology and employed systems to boost efficiency. This project highlights India's role in global green energy initiatives and economic growth.
- Country:
- India
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) is making waves in the renewable energy sector by launching Maharashtra's inaugural solar park. Titled "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Saur Urja Park" and established in collaboration with a British multinational, this project marks a significant step in India's green energy journey.
Set to occupy 4,200 acres in Solapur district, the solar park will feature cutting-edge technology with panels capable of 750 watts each. Fixed and tracking solar panels will work in tandem, optimising efficiency by aligning with the sun's daily path. Such initiatives will help India meet its renewable targets and reduce carbon emissions.
The park is not only an environmental boon but also an economic catalyst, promising job creation and economic benefits in Solapur. HMPL, along with international cooperation, plans similar ventures in other states, further affirming India's leadership in sustainable energy. These projects invite global investments and partnerships aimed at a sustainable future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
