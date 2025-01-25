Left Menu

CAMPCO Calls for Action as Imported Arecanut Threatens Domestic Market

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (CAMPCO) has expressed concerns about challenges facing domestic arecanut growers due to the import of roasted arecanut into India. CAMPCO has appealed to the government for intervention, highlighting issues like misclassification, market disruption, and quality compromise affecting growers' incomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:10 IST
The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (CAMPCO) raised alarm over the import of roasted arecanut into India, which it claims is destabilizing the domestic market.

In a letter dated January 25 to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, CAMPCO alleges that imports are being misclassified under HSN code 20081920 to evade customs duties, impacting domestic growers' earnings.

CAMPCO urges government measures such as setting a Minimum Import Price and standardizing HSN codes to protect domestic farmers, highlighting efforts to maintain product quality and growers' livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

