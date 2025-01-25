CAMPCO Calls for Action as Imported Arecanut Threatens Domestic Market

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (CAMPCO) raised alarm over the import of roasted arecanut into India, which it claims is destabilizing the domestic market.

In a letter dated January 25 to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, CAMPCO alleges that imports are being misclassified under HSN code 20081920 to evade customs duties, impacting domestic growers' earnings.

CAMPCO urges government measures such as setting a Minimum Import Price and standardizing HSN codes to protect domestic farmers, highlighting efforts to maintain product quality and growers' livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)