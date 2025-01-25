Diverse Honors and Celebrations Mark India's Republic Day 2025

On the eve of Republic Day, the Indian government unveiled the list of Padma Shri awardees for 2025, a prestigious civilian honor. The awards cover diverse fields like art, social work, science, and literature. Among the recipients are Dr. Neerja Bhatla, Bhim Singh Bhavesh, and P Datchanamoorthy, recognized for their significant contributions.

The Republic Day Parade is set to commence on January 26, with a wreath-laying ceremony by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the National War Memorial. The event will see participation from armed forces, NCC, and a notable contingent from Indonesia, making its debut in an Indian national day parade.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the Chief Guest during the festivities, marking the historic first for an Indonesian marching band in the parade. The cultural display will include over 5,000 artists and an array of traditional dance forms, highlighting India's rich cultural heritage.

