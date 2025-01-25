Left Menu

Governor Urges Voter Vigilance on National Voters' Day

Madhya Pradesh's Governor Mangubhai Patel advocated for vigilance in exercising voting rights during the 15th National Voters' Day event. Honoring officers, he emphasized clean electoral processes and higher voter turnout, urging efforts to increase participation among women and minorities, while warning against biases affecting free elections.

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel administering voters' oath (Photo/ X @GovernorMP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, attending the 15th National Voters' Day event in the state capital, pressed citizens to remain vigilant about their voting rights. During the event on Saturday, he administered an oath to promote awareness and responsibility in casting ballots.

Governor Patel lauded the Election Commission's efforts in ensuring free and fair elections, highlighting their role in democracy's foundational integrity. He urged the Commission to boost voter turnout, particularly among demographics with historically low participation, emphasizing the registration surge among women as a positive trend towards inclusivity.

Further stressing the significance of informed voting free from bias, Patel called upon the Election Commission and citizens alike to guard against discrimination based on caste, religion, or other identifiers, warning that ethical political selections are crucial for national progress towards development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

