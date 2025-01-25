Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Sandu Unite: Power Struggles and Peace Talks Amid Energy Crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need for Ukraine to be included in any peace talks with Russia, alongside America and Europe. At a joint press conference with Moldova's President Maia Sandu, he also offered Ukrainian coal to assist Moldova in its energy crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 23:32 IST
Zelenskiy and Sandu Unite: Power Struggles and Peace Talks Amid Energy Crisis
Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the involvement of Europe and the United States in discussions to end the ongoing war with Russia. At a press conference alongside President Maia Sandu of Moldova, Zelenskiy stressed the necessity of Ukraine's participation in any meaningful negotiations.

Zelenskiy expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump, despite his ambitious promises, would include Ukraine in potential peace talks. Meanwhile, Russia has signaled its interest in discussions, though Zelenskiy's 2022 decree presents a hurdle.

In a show of regional support, Zelenskiy offered Ukrainian coal to aid Moldova amidst an escalating energy crisis. Moldova's pro-Russian Transdniestria region has been hit hardest, facing daily power cuts and shortages. Zelenskiy assured that Ukrainian assistance could alleviate this crisis and help stabilize Ukrainian security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025