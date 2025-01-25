Zelenskiy and Sandu Unite: Power Struggles and Peace Talks Amid Energy Crisis
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the need for Ukraine to be included in any peace talks with Russia, alongside America and Europe. At a joint press conference with Moldova's President Maia Sandu, he also offered Ukrainian coal to assist Moldova in its energy crisis.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the involvement of Europe and the United States in discussions to end the ongoing war with Russia. At a press conference alongside President Maia Sandu of Moldova, Zelenskiy stressed the necessity of Ukraine's participation in any meaningful negotiations.
Zelenskiy expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump, despite his ambitious promises, would include Ukraine in potential peace talks. Meanwhile, Russia has signaled its interest in discussions, though Zelenskiy's 2022 decree presents a hurdle.
In a show of regional support, Zelenskiy offered Ukrainian coal to aid Moldova amidst an escalating energy crisis. Moldova's pro-Russian Transdniestria region has been hit hardest, facing daily power cuts and shortages. Zelenskiy assured that Ukrainian assistance could alleviate this crisis and help stabilize Ukrainian security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Sandu
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Moldova
- energy crisis
- coal
- Transdniestria
- peace talks
- Putin
ALSO READ
Trapped in Time: Assam's Coal Mine Tragedy and the Quest for Recovery
Coal India Ltd Ventures into Argentina: The Lithium Opportunity
Seven-Day Struggle: Rescue Efforts Continue at Flooded Assam Coal Mine
Transdniestria's Energy Crisis: A Gas Struggle Amid Political Tensions
Tragedy in Balochistan: Methane Explosion Claims 11 Lives in Coal Mine Collapse