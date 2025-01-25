Zelenskiy and Sandu Unite: Power Struggles and Peace Talks Amid Energy Crisis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for the involvement of Europe and the United States in discussions to end the ongoing war with Russia. At a press conference alongside President Maia Sandu of Moldova, Zelenskiy stressed the necessity of Ukraine's participation in any meaningful negotiations.

Zelenskiy expressed hope that U.S. President Donald Trump, despite his ambitious promises, would include Ukraine in potential peace talks. Meanwhile, Russia has signaled its interest in discussions, though Zelenskiy's 2022 decree presents a hurdle.

In a show of regional support, Zelenskiy offered Ukrainian coal to aid Moldova amidst an escalating energy crisis. Moldova's pro-Russian Transdniestria region has been hit hardest, facing daily power cuts and shortages. Zelenskiy assured that Ukrainian assistance could alleviate this crisis and help stabilize Ukrainian security.

(With inputs from agencies.)