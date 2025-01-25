Arundhati Bhattacharya's Legacy: From SBI Pioneer to Padma Shri Honoree

Arundhati Bhattacharya, the trailblazing former chairperson of the State Bank of India, was recently awarded the Padma Shri, a significant nod to public sector banks' contribution to national development. Bhattacharya expressed her humility upon receiving the accolade, emphasizing her role and that of her peers in nation-building.

In 2013, Bhattacharya broke new ground by becoming the State Bank of India's first female chief in its extensive history. Her tenure was marked by a transformative digital shift within the bank, which under her leadership was voted as one of India's top workplaces. She retired from SBI in 2017, proceeding to lead Salesforce India as chairperson and CEO in 2020.

Her career, spanning over four decades in varying roles across the financial sector, has seen Bhattacharya earn numerous accolades, including listings by Forbes and Fortune as one of the most powerful women globally. Her story, particularly as a Padma awardee, will inspire many in the financial and corporate sectors.

