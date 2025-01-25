Left Menu

CM Sukhu's Vision: Transforming Himachal through Growth and Development

On the 55th Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day at Baijnath, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced initiatives to bolster development, tourism, and employment amidst economic challenges. He emphasized resource generation, employment strategies, and infrastructure projects while unveiling key financial reforms and ambitious plans to transform the state into a thriving hub.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During the 55th Statehood Day celebrations in Baijnath, Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extended his best wishes to the state's residents. He recalled the significant contributions of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Dr. Y S Parmar, the first Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, in achieving statehood. Sukhu showcased his administration's ambitious plans with key announcements aimed at advancing infrastructure and tourism development.

CM Sukhu unveiled a host of development projects, including upgrading Chadiyar Sub-Tehsil to a Tehsil, inaugurating a new Public Works Department sub-division in Chadiyar, and establishing a digital library. Plans were also set for transforming Tattvani's hot water springs into tourist attractions, alongside constructing a bridge over the Binwa River. He assured investments for Baijnath's Indira Gandhi Stadium's beautification and announced educational and health initiatives to drive local progress.

Sukhu addressed the state's financial restraints, citing a sizeable loan taken to repay previous government debts. Despite these challenges, he detailed policies for generating additional revenue and employment opportunities through reforms. The event highlighted a focus on self-employment, increased agricultural support, and infrastructure projects aimed at fostering economic growth and expanding tourism across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

