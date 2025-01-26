Rajasthan Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Grand Festivities

In a vibrant display of patriotism, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma unfurled the national flag in Udaipur on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, underscoring India's deep-rooted democratic values and commitment to the Constitution. Expressing best wishes, Sharma emphasized the importance of unity in India's diverse cultural landscape.

The celebrations, led nationally by President Droupadi Murmu, were marked by a grand parade in the capital. Special guests from various walks of life, acknowledged for their contributions, attended the event, embodying the government's focus on citizen participation in significant national events.

A standout highlight was the first-ever tri-services tableau, symbolizing joint operations among India's armed forces under the theme 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat.' The parade saw participation from Indonesia's military contingent and concluded with honors bestowed upon gallantry awardees, further enhancing the day's patriotic fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)