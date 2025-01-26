Left Menu

Rajasthan Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Grand Festivities

On India's 76th Republic Day, Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma celebrated unity in diversity by unfurling the national flag in Udaipur, while nationwide festivities highlighted India's democratic values. The event in Delhi featured a unique tri-services display and honored war heroes with awards, emphasizing national pride and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:04 IST
Rajasthan Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Grand Festivities
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant display of patriotism, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma unfurled the national flag in Udaipur on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, underscoring India's deep-rooted democratic values and commitment to the Constitution. Expressing best wishes, Sharma emphasized the importance of unity in India's diverse cultural landscape.

The celebrations, led nationally by President Droupadi Murmu, were marked by a grand parade in the capital. Special guests from various walks of life, acknowledged for their contributions, attended the event, embodying the government's focus on citizen participation in significant national events.

A standout highlight was the first-ever tri-services tableau, symbolizing joint operations among India's armed forces under the theme 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat.' The parade saw participation from Indonesia's military contingent and concluded with honors bestowed upon gallantry awardees, further enhancing the day's patriotic fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025