India Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Pride and Unity

On Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurled the national flag at his residence in Delhi to commemorate the 76th Republic Day. Singh extended his wishes to the people of India, emphasizing the importance of celebrating democracy and reaffirming the core values embedded in the country's Constitution.

Expressing his sentiments on the social media platform X, Singh stated, "Greetings and warm wishes to the citizens of India on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day. This is an occasion to celebrate our democracy and cherish the ideas & values enshrined in our Constitution. Praying for the continued progress & prosperity of our country." Meanwhile, his colleague Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who also participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony in Delhi, highlighted India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Chouhan told ANI, "I wish the countrymen a very Happy Republic Day. Today, India is the largest democracy in the world and under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the country is progressing successfully due to the dedication and hard work of the people." He further noted the need for synchronized Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections to streamline the democratic process.

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda unfurled the national flag at the party's headquarters, reinforcing the day's spirit of unity. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings, urging citizens to bolster efforts in preserving constitutional ideals and steering India towards prosperity.

In the grand celebration in Delhi, attended by dignitaries including Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest, India showcased its rich cultural heritage, unity, and military prowess at Kartavya Path. President Droupadi Murmu spearheaded the national celebrations, embodying the spirit of progress and unity across the nation.

