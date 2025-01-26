Celebrating Unity: 76th Republic Day Unites Leaders, Citizens, and Armed Forces

On the 76th Republic Day of India, spiritual leaders Morari Bapu, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati unfurled the national flag at the Maha Kumbh. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a similar ceremony in Lucknow, honoring the Constitution and freedom fighters who forged the nation's path.

Chief Minister Adityanath accentuated the importance of January 26, 1950, a date marking the adoption of India's Constitution and the nation's evolution into a sovereign democratic republic. Highlighting historical icons like Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose, he acknowledged 75 years of constitutional governance in India.

The grand celebration at Kartavya Path was opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tribute at the National War Memorial, attended by 10,000 Special Guests as part of a 'Jan Bhagidari' initiative. A highlight was the debut of a tri-services tableau, themed 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat,' emphasizing unity and cooperation of the armed forces.

