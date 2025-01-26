Celebrating 75 Years: India's Journey from Independence to Sovereign Republic

In a solemn ceremony, Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar raised the national flag at the Police headquarters in Lucknow to mark the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day. The event was highlighted by the DGP taking a ceremonial oath and acknowledging the dedicated service of police officers.

Simultaneously, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unfurled the national flag. Addressing the media, he commemorated the historic day in 1950 when India implemented its Constitution, transitioning into a sovereign democratic republic. Adityanath's speech honored freedom fighters like Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Subhash Chandra Bose, who played pivotal roles in securing India's freedom.

The CM underscored the significance of the Constitution as the nation's guiding document, ensuring justice and equality for all citizens. Highlighting the struggle for Independence, he celebrated the milestones achieved since 1947 and the enduring impact of leaders like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, who piloted the drafting of the Constitution.

