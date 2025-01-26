India's 76th Republic Day: A Grand Celebration of Unity and Discipline

As India commemorates its 76th Republic Day, the nation showcases a spectacular display of cultural diversity, unity, and military strength at Kartavya Path. Celebrations feature the National Cadet Corps (NCC), the world's largest uniformed youth organization, with over 2 million cadets from schools and colleges nationwide.

Embodying its motto, "Unity and Discipline," the NCC aims to foster patriotism and contribute to nation-building through rigorous training, adventure activities, social service, and community development. Commander Senior Under Officer Ekta Kumari led the NCC Girls Marching contingent during the parade, demonstrating the strength of 148 female cadets from various directorates.

The NCC's 2 million cadets, comprising 40% females, excel in adventurous pursuits such as mountaineering and paragliding. Meanwhile, the NCC Boys Marching contingent was led by Senior Under Officer Prashad Prakash Walkul of Maharashtra Directorate. The combined NCC band, guided by Cadet Mahesh Ashok and Cadet Ankita Kumari, performed patriotic tunes during the event.

Parallelly, the National Service Scheme (NSS), rooted in Mahatma Gandhi's vision, exhibited its prowess with a contingent led by Commander Deepak from Punjab. The scheme, which boasts over 3.9 million volunteers, continues to make strides in literacy, environment preservation, and health education across the nation.

Participating in Republic Day Parades since 1988, NSS endorses the concept of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat,' a testament to its ongoing role in shaping India's community through constructive work and personality development. This silent revolution underscores the collective commitment to a united India.

