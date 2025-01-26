Left Menu

Haryana's Tableau Highlights Heritage and Heroes at Republic Day Parade

Haryana's Republic Day tableau showcased the state's rich cultural heritage, sports achievements, and women's empowerment, featuring the Kurukshetra battlefield, traditional crafts, and notable athletes. Jharkhand's tableau highlighted its industrial growth and cultural traditions, paying homage to Tata Group's contributions and showcasing tribal art forms like the Sarai Kela Chhau dance.

Haryana's Republic Day tableau (Photo: Narendra Modi YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
Haryana's Republic Day tableau captivated audiences with a vivid representation of the state's cultural heritage, sporting prowess, and the empowerment of women. The display opened with a majestic portrayal of the sacred Kurukshetra battlefield, illustrating the historic moment when Lord Krishna imparted the teachings of the Gita to Arjuna. This grand spectacle also featured the Jyotisar site, the revered location where the transformative message of Karma Yoga was delivered.

Complementing this historical narrative, the tableau highlighted Haryana's traditional crafts, including reeda crafts, leather juttis, and Phulkari art, presented alongside technological advancements in IT and biotechnology. Known as a powerhouse in sports, Haryana contributes more than 30% of India's medals in international competitions, underscoring its exceptional achievements. The presence of esteemed athletes like Olympians Nitesh Kumar and Neeraj Chopra at the parade further celebrated this legacy.

Simultaneously, Jharkhand's tableau featured 'Swarnim Jharkhand: A Tradition of Heritage and Progress,' marking strides in educational infrastructure and paying tribute to Ratan Tata's role in economic development. It showcased Tata Steel's contributions and Jharkhand's industrial progress with a model of the steel plant. Traditional Sohrai art and Sarai Kela Chhau dance performances added cultural vibrancy to the display, emphasizing the state's blend of tradition and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

