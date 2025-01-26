Diverse Cultural Heritage Shines at India's 76th Republic Day Parade

The 76th Republic Day Parade of India mesmerized audiences as states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Tripura highlighted their unique cultural legacies and wildlife conservation success stories. Bihar's tableau notably celebrated the pivotal Dharma Chakra Pravartana event, where Buddha's first sermon after enlightenment under the Bodhi tree was spotlighted.

The tableau, reflecting Bihar's reputation as a land of wisdom and harmony, featured a seated Buddha in Dharmachakra Mudra at Ghora Katora, Rajgir—a growing tourist attraction. It also included representations of the sacred Bodhi tree and ancient Nalanda University's ruins, a significant educational hub for centuries, attracting global scholars.

Madhya Pradesh's tableau emphasized the reintroduction of cheetahs into Kuno National Park, showcasing 24 cheetahs living freely. The tableau depicted cheetahs amid the park's biodiversity and highlighted community involvement through Cheeta Mitra training. In stark contrast, Tripura's tableau celebrated the tribal Kharchi Puja festival using traditional bamboo art and showcased tribal architectural grandeur.

Adding to the diversity, Karnataka's tableau celebrated the historic town of Lakkundi with its Chalukya dynasty temples and intricate stepwells. Across India, the 76th Republic Day celebration resonated with patriotic zeal, as citizens united under tricolor symbols, rejoicing in the nation's democratic ethos.

